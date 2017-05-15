ABC Correspondent Martha Raddatz Has ...

ABC Correspondent Martha Raddatz Has Home News

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

ABC Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz has some big news herself-she and her husband, NPR correspondent Tom Gjelten, bought a chic new home in Arlington, Virginia. Raddatz and Gjelten paid $2.13 million for the renovated and remodeled home, which has a screened porch, a deck and private rear yard, per the listing , and there are three fireplaces throughout the three-story home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Simran 73
Nelson Message Sat Bye Bye Birdie 1
I Don't Say But It Isn't Me Sat Big Nelly 1
W/H press briefings Fri George Washington 1
Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives May 11 fayegordon 1
Bovine May 10 Bert 4
Foreign Aid May 10 Bert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC