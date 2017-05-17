8 Reasons Why Lidl Might Be Your New Trader Joe's - For Real
Fans of discount grocery stores, rejoice: German supermarket chain Lidl is opening in the U.S. in a month, bringing its beloved deals on private-label food and beverages stateside for the first time. Originally slated to open stateside in 2018 , Lidl announced Wednesday that it will begin much earlier than that, with the first 20 stores opening summer 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divert foreign aid
|22 hr
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|23 hr
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|Wed
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|Tue
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|Tue
|Citizens
|1
|Nelson Message
|May 13
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC