8 Reasons Why Lidl Might Be Your New Trader Joe's - For Real

Fans of discount grocery stores, rejoice: German supermarket chain Lidl is opening in the U.S. in a month, bringing its beloved deals on private-label food and beverages stateside for the first time. Originally slated to open stateside in 2018 , Lidl announced Wednesday that it will begin much earlier than that, with the first 20 stores opening summer 2017.

