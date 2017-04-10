Word on the Hill: Things to Do in D.C...

Word on the Hill: Things to Do in D.C. on Easter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Roll Call

The Senate Chaplain's Easter service is today in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902, noon - 1 p.m. Ambar : 523 Eighth St. SE; brunch at D.C.'s first Balkan restaurant is a fixed price of unlimited small plates and cocktails from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $39 per person. The Clarendon location is also having a fixed price brunch at $34 a person Cuba Libre : 801 Ninth St. NW; their popular Unlimited Tapas brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $29 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Korea 9 hr Andre 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Shakoula Lambrose 66
Nancy Pelosi Wed Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC