Word on the Hill: Things to Do in D.C. on Easter
The Senate Chaplain's Easter service is today in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902, noon - 1 p.m. Ambar : 523 Eighth St. SE; brunch at D.C.'s first Balkan restaurant is a fixed price of unlimited small plates and cocktails from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $39 per person. The Clarendon location is also having a fixed price brunch at $34 a person Cuba Libre : 801 Ninth St. NW; their popular Unlimited Tapas brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $29 per person.
