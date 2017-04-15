Vice chairman makes case for Congress...

Vice chairman makes case for Congress to pass defense budget

The Defense Department desires Congress to pass a regular DoD budget instead of requiring the department to operate under a continuing resolution, Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told attendees at an Air Force Association breakfast in Arlington, Va., April 13, 2017.

