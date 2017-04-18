Updated agenda released for the 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, April 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group has just released an updated brochure and agenda for its 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference and Exhibition , which takes place on June 28th and 29th 2017 at the Sheraton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. Now featuring 22 presentations, two relevant panel discussions, an exclusive workshop and over four hours dedicated to networking, the updated agenda aims to keep attendees at the forefront of enhancing and developing satellite communication and information systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.