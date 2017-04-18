Updated agenda released for the 2nd M...

Updated agenda released for the 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: World News Report

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, April 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group has just released an updated brochure and agenda for its 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference and Exhibition , which takes place on June 28th and 29th 2017 at the Sheraton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. Now featuring 22 presentations, two relevant panel discussions, an exclusive workshop and over four hours dedicated to networking, the updated agenda aims to keep attendees at the forefront of enhancing and developing satellite communication and information systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Wed Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 16 Anita1932 69
North Korea Apr 15 Bill 2
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC