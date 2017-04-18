U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Replaced Under Trump Administration

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Friday he has been replaced, a little more than two years after he was confirmed under President Barack Obama. In a statement posted to Facebook , the 39-year-old Murthy said he "was blessed to have an extraordinary team of dedicated public servants who became my colleagues and friends" and highlighted the work done by his office to address addiction in the United States.

