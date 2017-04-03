Two Affordable Housing Units Up For L...

Two Affordable Housing Units Up For Lottery on Friday

A local nonprofit is looking for qualified buyers for two affordable housing units, and will hold a lottery this Friday to find new owners. The two homes are in the new Carver Place community, at 1316 S. Rolfe Street in the Arlington View neighborhood.

