Two Affordable Housing Units Up For Lottery on Friday
A local nonprofit is looking for qualified buyers for two affordable housing units, and will hold a lottery this Friday to find new owners. The two homes are in the new Carver Place community, at 1316 S. Rolfe Street in the Arlington View neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 2
|Awi
|63
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Apr 1
|Oh No You Di-nt
|11
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Valentino 2015
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC