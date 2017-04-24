the Capital City Showcase Returns Thursday Night
The Capital City Showcase returns with a special FREE edition this Thursday, April 27th, at 9:00pm at The Clarendon Grill , located at 1101 N. Highland St in Arlington, VA. This show is a part of the Grill's "Thursday Circus" series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
