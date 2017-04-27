The Capital City Showcase Comes to IO...

The Capital City Showcase Comes to IOTA Club & Cafe on 5/19

The Capital City Showcase is on Friday, May 19th at 8:30pm at IOTA Club & Caf, located at 2832 Wilson Blvd in Arlington VA. The Capital City Showcase is the variety show that features the DMV's best comedians, musicians, and performing artists.

