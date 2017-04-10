The Arlington Players Presents - She Loves Me'
The Arlington Players is presenting the musical, "She Loves Me," from April 14 to April 30, 2017. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/adult; $22/senior and military; and $15/child/student.
