State Department wants to remove and close an Arlington bike trail

The State Department has completed the update to the master plan for the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington , and one thing they'd like to do is remove an existing 1,127-foot jogging/bike trail at the south end of the site to accommodate the expansion of the childcare facility , and to meet federal security requirements. This trail currently provides public access to the recreational fields on the west parcel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.