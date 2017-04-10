SLOWER, PLEASE: China Takes Wraps Off National Hypersonic Plan....
The conference, which gave many Chinese researchers their first opportunity to display many years' worth of research to a wider Western audience, underlined the nation's impressive overall advances in all areas of high-speed flight research for defense, transport and space access. While progress in some specific defense areas-most notably the recent flight tests of the DF-ZF/WU-14 hypersonic glide vehicles-was not discussed, the progress indicated by the underlying research makes it readily apparent that China is making strides in hypersonic capability much faster than previously thought.
