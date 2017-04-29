Skywatch: May evenings are all about ...

Skywatch: May evenings are all about Jupiter, followed by Venus

Jupiter holds court over the eastern evening heavens throughout May, as this bold, bright -2.5 magnitude planet hangs out in the constellation Virgo . This gigantic, gaseous planet gets a lunar date next weekend, when the gibbous moon approaches Jupiter.

