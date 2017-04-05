Sexual coercion is alleged at national security graduate school in Washington, lawsuit says
The Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security, which occupies the seventh and part of the 10th floors of an office building in downtown Washington. A graduate school for aspiring spies and diplomats in Washington faces allegations that one of its former administrators manipulated male employees into sexually abusive encounters as part of their supposed recruitment into a clandestine government organization, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|4 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Syrian President
|4 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Wed
|Junior Elkins
|64
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC