Sexual coercion is alleged at nationa...

Sexual coercion is alleged at national security graduate school in Washington, lawsuit says

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security, which occupies the seventh and part of the 10th floors of an office building in downtown Washington. A graduate school for aspiring spies and diplomats in Washington faces allegations that one of its former administrators manipulated male employees into sexually abusive encounters as part of their supposed recruitment into a clandestine government organization, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gen. Mike Flynn 4 hr Larry Byrd 2
Syrian President 4 hr Larry Byrd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Junior Elkins 64
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Wed Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi Wed Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC