Second Division Association commemorates 100th anniversary
The Second Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. This year the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division, which was formed in France during World War I. For information about the association and its annual reunion in Arlington, Va., from Wednesday-Sunday, Sept.
