Seamands reflects on time in command,...

Seamands reflects on time in command, had to rethink way Army handles business

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Turret

Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton, HRC Public Affairs Office \ ON FRIDAY MAJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turret.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 4 hr Dee Dee Dee 5
Bovine Tue Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue StephanieGuzman 71
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Tue Dick Tracy 5
North Korea Mon Marty 3
Airline Passenger Mon Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC