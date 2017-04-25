Robert Dale

Robert Dale

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Stay connected to us wherever you are! With bcralerts, get breaking news updates along with other area information sent to you as a text message to your wireless device or by e-mail. Keep up with what's going on in your community by reading the bcrbriefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) 2 hr Dick Tracy 5
North Korea 15 hr Marty 3
Airline Passenger 15 hr Marty 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat lanettejc 70
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC