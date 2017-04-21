Roads Will Close For Three Weekend Races Across Arlington
Tomorrow is the Marymount University 5K , and police will close several roads from approximately 8:45-10 a.m. Near the university, officers will close 26th Street N. from its intersection with Yorktown Blvd to where it becomes 31st Street N. and intersects Military Road. Westbound Lorcum Lane will be closed to Vacation Lane, while Vacation Lane will be closed from N. Utah Street to N. Vermont Street and N. Vermont Street will be closed from Vacation Lane to N. Vernon Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 16
|Anita1932
|69
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC