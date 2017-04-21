Roads Will Close For Three Weekend Ra...

Roads Will Close For Three Weekend Races Across Arlington

Read more: ARLnow.com

Tomorrow is the Marymount University 5K , and police will close several roads from approximately 8:45-10 a.m. Near the university, officers will close 26th Street N. from its intersection with Yorktown Blvd to where it becomes 31st Street N. and intersects Military Road. Westbound Lorcum Lane will be closed to Vacation Lane, while Vacation Lane will be closed from N. Utah Street to N. Vermont Street and N. Vermont Street will be closed from Vacation Lane to N. Vernon Street.

Arlington, VA

