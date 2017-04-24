Richard Sobonya Promoted to Senior Vice President at Freedom Bank
Mr. Sobonya joined Freedom Bank in August 2013 as Vice President with a focus on construction lending. "Rich has been instrumental in growing and improving our processes and procedures for construction lending," says C. Kevin Curtis, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer.
