Restricting Airbnb won't solve Washin...

Restricting Airbnb won't solve Washington DC's affordable housing problem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Last month, D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie proposed legislation to regulate the homesharing platform Airbnb. This bill would broadly impact the rights of D.C. renters and homeowners to use their private property for extra income and would hurt visitors traveling to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 2 Awi 63
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Apr 1 Oh No You Di-nt 11
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Valentino 2015 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
Joe Biden Mar 31 Eagor 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC