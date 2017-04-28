Report: ESPN's Left-Wing Politics Are...

Report: ESPN's Left-Wing Politics Are Driving Away Viewers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Caller

When ESPN fired over 100 employees Wednesday, it confirmed what many media observers have known for a long time: the sports giant's business model is collapsing in slow motion. As cable subscribers defect to internet streaming services-ESPN has lost about 10 million subscribers in the last three years - the network is less able to afford the billions in fees it must pay to broadcast live sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... Apr 28 Cabbage 10
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Bovine Apr 25 Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Apr 25 Dick Tracy 5
North Korea Apr 24 Marty 3
Airline Passenger Apr 24 Marty 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC