Regulatory Compliance School Day 1: FOM rules, share insurance
Credit union professionals learned about NCUA supervisory exams, field-of-membership regulations, share insurance requirements and more Monday during the first day of NAFCU's Regulatory Compliance School in Arlington, Va. Monday's program began with a welcome address and an update on NAFCU by association President and CEO Dan Berger.
