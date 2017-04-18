Recommended Used Vehicles for Teens [...

Recommended Used Vehicles for Teens [video]

To help families find safer vehicles that fit within their budgets, IIHS began publishing a list of recommended used vehicles for teens in 2014. The latest update includes 49 "best choices," starting under $20,000, and 82 "good choices," starting under $10,000.

