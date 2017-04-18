Recommended Used Vehicles for Teens [video]
To help families find safer vehicles that fit within their budgets, IIHS began publishing a list of recommended used vehicles for teens in 2014. The latest update includes 49 "best choices," starting under $20,000, and 82 "good choices," starting under $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|4 hr
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Sun
|Jess
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 16
|Anita1932
|69
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC