Ready, aim, visit: American Revolution Museum at attention

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready. After nearly two decades of planning, the museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States opens April 19, the anniversary of the shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war.

