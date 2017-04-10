Ready, aim, visit: American Revolutio...

Ready, aim, visit: American Revolution Museum at attention

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready. After nearly two decades of planning, the museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States opens April 19, the anniversary of the first shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 18 hr Shakoula Lambrose 66
Nancy Pelosi 18 hr Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Tue Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 6 Larry Byrd 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC