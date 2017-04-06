Progressive Voice: Immigration and Gl...

Progressive Voice: Immigration and Glimmers of Hope

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

In the age of the Trump administration and its new, draconian immigration policies, many Arlingtonians are looking for ways to stand with their immigrant neighbors and actively fight back against such intolerant measures. Thankfully, such an avenue for action occurred on March 28 as members of the Arlington community gathered at Patrick Henry Elementary School for an immigration-focused community forum, sponsored by the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syrian President 1 hr Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump 1 hr Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn 8 hr Larry Byrd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Junior Elkins 64
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Wed Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi Wed Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC