Police Investigate Death in Arlington
At approximately 12:02 p.m., March 28, an Arlington County Sheriff's Deputy was serving an eviction notice in the 2000 block of N. Adams Street when they heard what was believed to be the sound of a single shot fired. Arlington County Police responded to the area and established a perimeter.
