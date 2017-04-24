Owners See Need To Change Ways
The results of a staff survey jolted Alex Slater into realizing how drastically his business needed a culture change. About half the 19 employees at his Clyde Group public relations firm said they planned to leave in one to two years, and rated the environment as "average" or "needs improvement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|11 hr
|Bill
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|18 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|5
|Bovine
|Apr 25
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13)
|Apr 25
|Dick Tracy
|5
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Apr 24
|Marty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC