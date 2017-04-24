new a Of Wine & Wordsa benefits efforts to inspire a love of reading

new a Of Wine & Wordsa benefits effor...

A game at Nationals Park is among the auction items at Friday's Of Wine & Words benefit and auction for The Reading Connection. The local nonprofit based in Arlington, Virginia, works in shelters, affordable housing and transitional housing regionwide, offering book giveaways, volunteer readers and workshops for parents on how to make reading a family routine.

