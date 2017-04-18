National Council of Catholic Women Presents 2 Million Works of Mercy to Pope Francis
ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Divine Mercy Sunday 2016, the National Council of Catholic Women launched "A Million Works of Mercy" in honor of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy and in answer to Pope Francis' call to reawaken our passion to help the poor and needy of our communities through corporal and spiritual works of mercy. "We are the hands and feet and voices of Jesus in our homes, our parishes, our communities, our nation and beyond our borders through our partnerships," said NCCW President Sheila Hopkins.
