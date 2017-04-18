National Council of Catholic Women Pr...

National Council of Catholic Women Presents 2 Million Works of Mercy to Pope Francis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Christian Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Divine Mercy Sunday 2016, the National Council of Catholic Women launched "A Million Works of Mercy" in honor of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy and in answer to Pope Francis' call to reawaken our passion to help the poor and needy of our communities through corporal and spiritual works of mercy. "We are the hands and feet and voices of Jesus in our homes, our parishes, our communities, our nation and beyond our borders through our partnerships," said NCCW President Sheila Hopkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Wed Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 16 Anita1932 69
North Korea Apr 15 Bill 2
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC