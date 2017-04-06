Morning Notes
John Glenn to Be Buried Today - Astronaut, U.S. senator and one-time Arlington resident John Glenn will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery this morning. Glenn died in December at the age of 95. Arlington County Police Department motor units are assisting with rolling road closures for the funeral procession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|4 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Syrian President
|4 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Wed
|Junior Elkins
|64
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC