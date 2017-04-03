Media Alert: Arlington Marks 100 Year...

Media Alert: Arlington Marks 100 Years Since the U.S. Entry into World War I

Read more: The Arlington Journal

A program marking 100 years to the day that the United States formally entered "The Great War." Featuring vintage musical recordings, history and a tribute to those from Arlington who served.

Arlington, VA

