Help get our women veterans registered and recognized
Editor's Note: Dee Ann McWilliams, retired U.S. Army major general, has announced the appointment of Joy Asuncion, retired U.S. Navy senior chief petty officer, as an ambassador for the Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation for Maine, of which McWilliams is president. I am honored by my appointment to represent the state of Maine as an ambassador for the national memorial dedicated to all women who have served in the U.S. military, and I'm very thankful to be a part of the foundation and its ongoing effort to get women recognized for their service.
