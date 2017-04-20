Gutshall Touts Slew of Endorsements From Local Elected Officials
With two weeks to go until the start of the local Democratic party's caucus for its County Board nominee, Erik Gutshall leads the way in fundraising and endorsements from elected officials. Gutshall is one of four candidates for the nomination in early May's caucus, and has racked up backings from current and former County Board members as well as General Assembly representatives.
