Garter completes acquisition of Virginia company
IT consulting and research company Gartner announced Thursday the completion of the acquisition of Virginia-based technology and insights firm CEB. Gartner paid about $2.6 billion in cash and stock for CEB, in a deal that was first announced in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Bush
|Sat
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 6
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 5
|Junior Elkins
|64
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC