Florence Lacey to Star in World Premiere Musical KALEIDOSCOPE at Creative Cauldron
The production is Conner and Smith's third installment in Creative Cauldron's "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages" five-year commissioning project, following Helen Hayes Awards Recommended productions of The Turn of the Screw and Monsters of the Villa Diodati . Kaleidoscope is the poignant story of a legendary Broadway performer's comeback tour of her one-woman show revealing her star-studded life in the theatre.
