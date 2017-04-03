Florence Lacey to Star in World Premi...

Florence Lacey to Star in World Premiere Musical KALEIDOSCOPE at Creative Cauldron

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The production is Conner and Smith's third installment in Creative Cauldron's "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages" five-year commissioning project, following Helen Hayes Awards Recommended productions of The Turn of the Screw and Monsters of the Villa Diodati . Kaleidoscope is the poignant story of a legendary Broadway performer's comeback tour of her one-woman show revealing her star-studded life in the theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sun Awi 63
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Sat Oh No You Di-nt 11
Illegals are criminals Sat bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Valentino 2015 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
Joe Biden Mar 31 Eagor 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC