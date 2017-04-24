EY announces finalists for entreprene...

EY announces finalists for entrepreneur award in Mid-Atlantic region

22 min ago

The leaders of about 20 Virginia-based companies are mid-Atlantic finalists for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The program recognizes entrepreneurs excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and commitment to their businesses and communities.

