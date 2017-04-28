Doorways Partners With Local Restaura...

Doorways Partners With Local Restaurants For Sexual Assault Awareness

21 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

Five Arlington restaurants are partnering with local nonprofit Doorways for Women and Families to raise awareness of sexual assault and help available for victims. Starting tonight, Liberty Tavern , Lyon Hall , Northside Social and O'Sullivan's Irish Pub in Clarendon and the Crystal City Sports Pub in Crystal City will provide customers with coasters that feature Doorways' 24-Hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline and the message, "Sexual assault impacts everyone."

