Doorways Partners With Local Restaurants For Sexual Assault Awareness

Five Arlington restaurants are partnering with local nonprofit Doorways for Women and Families to raise awareness of sexual assault and help available for victims. Starting tonight, Liberty Tavern , Lyon Hall , Northside Social and O'Sullivan's Irish Pub in Clarendon and the Crystal City Sports Pub in Crystal City will provide customers with coasters that feature Doorways' 24-Hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline and the message, "Sexual assault impacts everyone."

