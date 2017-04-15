DEVELOPING: Virginia State Police See...

DEVELOPING: Virginia State Police Seeking Missing Senior

The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert earlier this morning on behalf of Arlington police looking for a missing woman. Olga Ann Price, 84, was last seen on April 14 at 8:30 p.m. at 1910 N. Randolph Street.

