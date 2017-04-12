Culture shock: Business owners see ne...

Culture shock: Business owners see need to change their ways

Alex Slater, managing director of Clyde Group, a public relations firm in Washington, was hit with Nerf darts by his employees on April 7. The results of a staff survey in 2015 jolted Slater into understanding how drastically his business needed a culture change. NEW YORK>> The results of a staff survey jolted Alex Slater into realizing how drastically his business needed a culture change.

