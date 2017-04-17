County Hails Transitway Impact One Ye...

County Hails Transitway Impact One Year After Launch

Read more: ARLnow.com

One year after it began service through Arlington, the Transitway appears to have picked up steam, and thousands of riders each day. Metroway operates between the Braddock Road and Pentagon City Metro stations via U.S. Route 1 through Potomac Yard and Crystal Drive in Crystal City.

Arlington, VA

