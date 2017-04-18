County Board Approves Rosslyn Farmers Market
The Arlington County Board today approved a use permit and license agreement for a farmers market on the public plaza at Central Place in Rosslyn. The applicant, FreshFarm Markets, plans to operate on Wednesday evenings from April through November and anticipates 6-10 vendors during the first year.
