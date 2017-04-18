County Board Approves New Elementary School at Thomas Jefferson Site
The Arlington County Board today approved a use permit and land lease agreement for a new elementary school and parking garage that will replace an existing surface lot at the Thomas Jefferson site at 125 S. Old Glebe Road. Arlington Public Schools plans to open the new 752-seat elementary school in September 2019.
