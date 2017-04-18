County Board Approves New Elementary ...

County Board Approves New Elementary School at Thomas Jefferson Site

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arlington Journal

The Arlington County Board today approved a use permit and land lease agreement for a new elementary school and parking garage that will replace an existing surface lot at the Thomas Jefferson site at 125 S. Old Glebe Road. Arlington Public Schools plans to open the new 752-seat elementary school in September 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airline Passenger 2 hr Redneck West Virg... 1
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Sat Samuel 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat lanettejc 70
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
North Korea Apr 15 Bill 2
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC