Construction material prices increase since 2016

Double-digit price increases for key construction materials pushed up construction costs in March, while the prices charged by contractors remained moderate, according to a new analysis of federal producer price data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America , Arlington, Virginia. Association officials urged policy makers to avoid adopting restrictions on international trade that would add to materials costs and potentially drive up the price of infrastructure, buildings and new homes and apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.