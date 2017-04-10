City Adds Food Truck Zones

Mayor Catherine Pugh, city transportation and health officials and food truck entrepreneurs on Wednesday announced the expansion of the city's food truck program. "We are excited to designate new food truck zones in Baltimore City that will benefit both citizens and vendors," Pugh said in a statement.

