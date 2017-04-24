China launches its first domestically...

China launches its first domestically-made aircraft carrier

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a newly-built aircraft carrier is transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony at a shipyard in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. China launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own on Wednesday, in a demonstration of the growing technical sophistication of its defense industries and determination to safeguard its maritime territorial claims and crucial trade routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine 20 hr Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue StephanieGuzman 71
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Tue Dick Tracy 5
North Korea Mon Marty 3
Airline Passenger Mon Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC