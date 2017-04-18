As Orbit Becomes More Crowded, Risk F...

As Orbit Becomes More Crowded, Risk From Space Debris Grows

A piece of metal, presumably from doomed US rocket SpaceX Falcon, recovered from the sea off the Isles of Scilly in Britain, is seen in this handout provided to Reuters on Nov. 27, 2015. Decades' worth of man-made junk is cluttering up Earth's orbit, posing a threat to spaceflight and the satellites we rely on for weather reports, air travel and global communications.

