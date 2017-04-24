Arlington seeks input on Banneker Park and the W&OD/Four Mile Run Trail alignment
Arlington County is planning updates to Benjamin Banneker Park through which a spur of the W&ODtrail currently runs.The short-term project will update some of the facilities at the park and they'd like input on the size of the parking lot, the W&OD and Four Mile Run Trail alignment, and location of the picnic area. In the longer run they want to develop some concepts for Benjamin Banneker Park's trail and park access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
Add your comments below
