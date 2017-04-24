Arlington seeks input on Banneker Par...

Arlington seeks input on Banneker Park and the W&OD/Four Mile Run Trail alignment

Arlington County is planning updates to Benjamin Banneker Park through which a spur of the W&ODtrail currently runs.The short-term project will update some of the facilities at the park and they'd like input on the size of the parking lot, the W&OD and Four Mile Run Trail alignment, and location of the picnic area. In the longer run they want to develop some concepts for Benjamin Banneker Park's trail and park access.

