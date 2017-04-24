Arlington County Receives National Pl...

Arlington County Receives National Planning Achievement Award for Smart Growth Journey

The American Planning Association today recognized Arlington's commitment to community-based planning and smart growth with the Gold 2017 National Planning Achievement Award for Implementation of our General Land Use Plan and smart growth journey. Arlington was one of 12 national award recipients, the profession's highest honor.

