Arlington County Moving Forward with Long Bridge Park Phase 2
Using a design/build approach, Arlington is moving forward with its Long Bridge Park Phase 2 project, County Manager Mark Schwartz said today. The project will include a scaled-down Aquatic, Health & Fitness facility and a competitive design process that will involve the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|3 hr
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Dick Tracy
|5
|North Korea
|21 hr
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|21 hr
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC