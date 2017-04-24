Arlington County Moving Forward with ...

Arlington County Moving Forward with Long Bridge Park Phase 2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arlington Journal

Using a design/build approach, Arlington is moving forward with its Long Bridge Park Phase 2 project, County Manager Mark Schwartz said today. The project will include a scaled-down Aquatic, Health & Fitness facility and a competitive design process that will involve the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 3 hr StephanieGuzman 71
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) 8 hr Dick Tracy 5
North Korea 21 hr Marty 3
Airline Passenger 21 hr Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC